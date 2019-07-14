 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Growing Bolder: Dr. Neal Barnard; Sandy Shugart; Charlie Brotman; Marc Sotkin

by (WMFE)

Can Alzheimer’s be prevented, or even treated, by the foods you eat (or don’t eat)? Dr. Neal Barnard, a leading advocate for good nutrition and using nutritional intervention to cure whatever ails us, offers tips to boost your brain health with power foods.

By day, he’s the president of the nation’s top community college. In his spare time, he’s a poet/singer/songwriter. Find out the unique ways Dr. Sandy Shugart blends his passions and why he thinks we look at leadership from the wrong vantage point.

Charlie Brotman has one of the most unique — and coveted — jobs in public announcing. Since 1957, he’s been the voice of every presidential inauguration. He shares some memorable stories and reveals why he’s never been paid a dime.

Marc Sotkin is one of the most accomplished and successful writers and producers in the TV industry, and even he isn’t immune from the ageism that still permeates our society. He explains how he’s had to keep reinventing himself to stay in the game.


