 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Growing Bolder


Growing Bolder: Dr. Dietra Hawkins, PsyD; Paralympian Lia Coryell; 84-Year-Old Skydiver Norm Bungard

by (WMFE)


Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

What’s the most important skill you can have in life? Turns out it may be listening. Dr. Dietra Hawkins, PsyD says that something that seems so simple can be the most difficult to master yet it can be the difference in minimizing our political divide and moving forward in the fight against racism.  

After a life filled with tragedy, Paralympian Lia Coryell finally finds victory. She explains how the sport of archery helped her focus on what she could do instead of what she could not.

Super volunteer Norm Bungard doesn’t let age slow him down as he continues to volunteer and give back. We go skydiving with the 84-year-old, who believes no one is ever too old to make a difference in the lives of others.   


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Growing Bolder

About Growing Bolder

Growing Bolder

Subscribe: iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, RSS Feed. Resilience and risk taking. ... Read Full Bio »

TOP