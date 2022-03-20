Growing Bolder: Dr. Dietra Hawkins, PsyD; Paralympian Lia Coryell; 84-Year-Old Skydiver Norm Bungard

What’s the most important skill you can have in life? Turns out it may be listening. Dr. Dietra Hawkins, PsyD says that something that seems so simple can be the most difficult to master yet it can be the difference in minimizing our political divide and moving forward in the fight against racism.

After a life filled with tragedy, Paralympian Lia Coryell finally finds victory. She explains how the sport of archery helped her focus on what she could do instead of what she could not.

Super volunteer Norm Bungard doesn’t let age slow him down as he continues to volunteer and give back. We go skydiving with the 84-year-old, who believes no one is ever too old to make a difference in the lives of others.