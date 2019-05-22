 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Growing Bolder: Dr. Ben Lerner; Rochelle Ford; Jim Morris; Eben Alexander

Why is cancer still on the rise? Perhaps you should look no further than your refrigerator for the answers. Dr. Ben Lerner says your body is designed to be a cancer killer. Find out how to help it do its job.

Sleep is more important to your health than you realize. In fact, the less sleep you get, the more you might weigh. Registered dietitian Dr. Susan Mitchell offers three strategies to help you get the sleep you need.

Rochelle Ford is a former high-powered executive who traded in her briefcase for a welding torch in her late 50s. She explains how her dying friend’s final words inspired her to finally pursue her true passion — art. She tells us what she’s learned from her post-retirement success and what you can learn from her example.

A former Mr. Universe and celebrity bodyguard became a vegan and in the process, he became stronger and healthier than ever. Jim Morris passed away at the age of 80, but when Growing Bolder checked in with him when he was 77, he revealed how his diet was just the latest stereotype he’d smashed during his long and historic career.

Is there life after death? Dr. Eben Alexander, a widely regarded neurosurgeon — and a lifelong skeptic — has written one of the most compelling arguments yet in support of an afterlife. Find out what happened when he was in a coma that made him a believer.


