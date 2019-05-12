Growing Bolder: Dr. Andrew Weil; Ed Feldman; Dave Davies; April Holmes; Bob Lee

Andrew Weil, M.D., one of the pioneers in the field of natural and integrative medicine, explains how chronic inflammation could be putting you at risk for long-term, serious health problems and how changes in your diet can reverse that.

Did you ever feel you just didn’t fit in? Ed Feldman once hid behind his iPhone, his computer and his hairpiece. But as he played around on his gadgets, he made a discovery — he could create stunning images.

These days, smartphones are like the control center for your health. They can also be the control center for your health. Registered dietitian Dr. Susan Mitchell reveals the most useful apps for staying healthy.

Dave Davies is one of the most interesting men in the history of rock, and he’s talking to us about creating the songs of a generation in The Kinks, his massive stroke several years ago and his long, hard journey back to music.

She was one of top collegiate track stars in the country — a sprinter with a glorious future. Then, in an instant, she lost her leg. Find out what April Holmes learned about changing your dreams and her message for others going through challenges in life.

The book “Tuesdays With Morrie” deeply touches millions of people around the world, but when Bob Lee read it, it inspired him to embark on a mission to make a huge difference in the world. Find out why he now rides to save lives.