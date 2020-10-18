Growing Bolder: Douglas Abrams; John Corse; Jon Anderson

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



When times are tumultuous, wouldn’t it be something to be able to turn to two of the brightest minds ever for some much needed wisdom? Author Douglas Abrams actually got to do that. He sat down right between Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and his holiness, the Dalai Lama, and moderated a conversation that generated so many eye-opening lessons, he even wrote a book about it. The book is called “A Book of Joy,” and Abrams says the lessons he learned then are even more important now.

After a 10 day-stint in the hospital with COVID-19, 96-year-old Master Swimmer John Corse is home and on the mend. He attributes his recovery to staying active and keeping his body strong enough to fight off the virus symptoms and side effects of the course of treatment.

As the voice of the rock group Yes, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Anderson is the face of progressive rock. His creativity, his passion and his voice have not diminished over the years. At the age of 73, Jon is as energetic, driven and prolific as ever.