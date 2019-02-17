Growing Bolder: Diamond Dallas Page; Stacy London; Dr. Clelia Lima; Lorna Luft

You do not have to be a wrestling fan to be a fan of Diamond Dallas Page. He’s one of the all-time great professional wrestlers but now he’s found a new purpose and passion — helping people change their lives dramatically through yoga! He explains.

Tony Jenkins‘ day job involves working with people and businesses across Florida, encouraging them to find ways to make health and wellness part of their personal and corporate culture. At night, he’s stretching and contorting his body into incredible positions in his 105-degree Bikram yoga classes.

Orlando City Commissioner Robert Stuart has spent 44 seasons as an umpire for Little League Baseball. He doesn’t get paid, at least not in the normal way. He cashes in on passion — for the kids, for the sport and for how it helps him live a more active and healthy life.

Experts estimate that one-third of the annual cancer deaths could be prevented with weight loss, exercise and a healthier diet. Registered dietitian Dr. Susan Mitchell offers simple tips for reducing your risk of cancer.

Are you fashionable or are you stylish? Stacy London, host of TLC’s What Not To Wear, says it’s time you stop worrying about the latest trends and start focusing on discovering your unique style.

Getting a good night’s sleep is crucial to your overall health. Noted sleep expert Dr. Clelia Lima explains how common sleep disorders are for the average person, how much sleep do we need and what can happen if we don’t get it.

She comes from Hollywood royalty, but Lorna Luft isn’t taking anything for granted. She shares stories from growing up with her mother Judy Garland’s famous friends and reveals why she’s so inspired by working with the Palm Springs Follies.