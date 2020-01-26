 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Growing Bolder: Dave Barry, Mary Roach, Joe DeSena, Judith Gaman

Humorist Dave Barry is back on the Growing Bolder Radio Show to hilariously describe his latest adventure — parenting his teenage daughter. What was it like to become a father after 50? He explains as only Dave can.

Science writer Mary Roach why she’s drawn to the “icky and taboo topics,” calling herself the “bottom feeder of nonfiction.” Find out about her latest book, “Gulp,” and what she learned about stomachs bursting and the inner workings of the body.

Joe DeSena, creator of the Spartan Races, is an extreme athlete so extreme that other extreme athletes say, “You’ve got to be kidding me!” Find out how he’s trying to spread the word that we’re all far more powerful than we even realize.

Sitting is the new smoking. And are you having enough sex? Forget the expensive products and miracle cures. Researcher and author Judith Gaman explains the many FREE things you can do every day to live a healthier life for the rest of your life.


