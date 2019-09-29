Growing Bolder: Darlene Love; Saul Cornell; Cindy Joseph; John Elder Robison; Marlon Winik

You may not know her name, but you certainly know her voice. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame backing vocalist Darlene Love talks about why this is the best time of her life, despite working with some of the greatest singers in rock history in the past.

Musicians strive for perfection. That means their instruments must be flawless. But good luthiers are very hard to find. Find out what makes Saul Cornell the most important member of any string section, even though he doesn’t play at all.

Why do we tell women they need a lot of makeup and beauty products to look younger? Makeup minimalist, pro-aging sensation and 50+ supermodel Cindy Joseph explains why she’s trying to convince more women to EMBRACE and celebrate their age instead of hiding it.

John Elder Robison grew up in the ’60s before anybody really understood what Asperger’s was, yet he always knew something was different about him. As an adult, when both he and his son were diagnosed, he started a journey of education and discovery. He explains what he wishes the public most understood about Asperger’s and autism and how we can all benefit from education … and compassion.

Writer and NPR commentator Marion Winik is one of those people who seems to be able to laugh, even during the toughest of times, and she has had plenty of trying and challenging times. She hilariously describes life as a single mom in her 50s what she’s learned about dating later in life.