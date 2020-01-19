Growing Bolder: Dan Harris; Mike Savicki; Dr. Jeffrey Life; Christopher Elliott

ABC News anchor Dan Harris got some unwelcome publicity in 2004 when he had a full-blown panic attack on the air. It led him to a most unlikely coping method — meditation. He dispels myths about the practice and reveals how it’s changed his life.

What if God came to Noah today to tell him to build an Ark. Actor and humorist Key Howard imagines all the things that could go wrong.

You never know what you have inside you until you’re put in a position where you’re challenged. Mike Savicki became paralyzed in a freak accident and he shares what he’s learned about overcoming any obstacle in life.

While many in the healthcare industry focus solely on a traditional, reactionary approach to disease, Dr. Jeffrey Life is pro-active and believes in lifestyle intervention. Find out how to get in shape NOW for the challenges of aging.

What would you do if you arrived at your hotel on a trip and they’d lost your reservation? Is travel insurance a good idea? Consumer advocate and travel expert Christopher Elliott tells you what you need to know to make your next adventure a success.