Growing Bolder: Comedian Laraine Newman; Journalist Eugenia Zuckerman; Former MLB All-Star Sam McDowell

by (WMFE)


Laraine Newman is one of the original cast members of “Saturday Night Live” and a comedy icon. She talks to Growing Bolder about the ups and downs she’s faced over the years including her struggle with drugs and depression and how she found a way forward.

Eugenia Zuckerman was a correspondent on “CBS Sunday Morning” for over 25 years and is a world class Flutist and Author. Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, she’s written a courageous and heartfelt book that gives insight as to what it’s like to live with dementia.

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam McDowell was a six time all-star whose career was cut short by alcoholism. But what he did next not only saved his life, but a number of other ballplayers as well. In a candid and important conversation, he reveals to Growing Bolder how he found a way to recovery and made it his mission to help others find a new path forward, too.

 

 

 


