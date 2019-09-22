Growing Bolder: Clark Howard; Josh Kaufman; Liz Kitchens; Winifred Pristell

These days, it’s all about saving money — and still enjoying your life. No one is better at figuring out how to do that than consumer warrior Clark Howard. He gives tips for some of life’s biggest bills, including retirement and healthcare.

The more things you explore, the more likely you’ll be to enjoy life longer. Researcher Josh Kaufman offers proof it’s never too late to learn new skills, take up new hobbies and even master something new. Find out how old dogs CAN learn new tricks.

If you live your life a little bit more creatively, you’re going to start owning your time and ultimately your life. Artist and author Liz Kitchens explains how she helps women be brave and lose the beige in their lives.

Even though we all have aches and pains in life, there is no excuse for sitting on the couch. Don’t believe us? Just ask 74-year-old weightlifter Winifred Pristell, who overcame obesity, heavy drinking and arthritis to become a world record-holder.