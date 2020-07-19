Growing Bolder: Chris Hogan; Sean Hepburn Ferrer; Sarah Marquis; Clive Cussler

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Hope for financial security is available; you just have to learn how to make it happen. Financial guru Chris Hogan explains how he helps people retire “inspired.”

Sean Hepburn Ferrer, the son of the great Audrey Hepburn, explains how his mother’s passion for making a difference in the world motivates him to help those suffering from rare diseases, such as the rare disease that took her life.

For more than 20 years, Sarah Marquis has been exploring the Earth on foot. Her latest walk just covered three continents and took three years to complete. She explains her deep connection to our planet.

The late Clive Cussler was one of the most popular, prolific and beloved novelists of the past 50 years. He died earlier this year at the age of 88. Prior to his death, he chatted with Growing Bolder about life in his 80s, describing how his passions powered his life, from his writing to discovering sunken ships to collecting classic cars.