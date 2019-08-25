 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Growing Bolder: Cherie Soria; Bill Curreri; Joe Kapacziewski; Sharon Simmons

by (WMFE)

Are you listening to your body? If you listen carefully, Cherie Soria says you will discover your body is in crises. She teaches the world’s greatest gourmet vegan chefs how to cook and now she’s sharing her knowledge with us. Find out the first raw meal you should make for yourself and why this doesn’t have to be an all-or-nothing lifestyle.

Growing up in Greenwich Village in the ’60s, Bill Curreri fell in love with music, but as is often the case, life pushed him in another direction. Now, at 63, he’s just released his first album and he explains what you can take away from his story.

Sgt. 1st Class Joe Kapacziewski is the first and only amputee in Army Rangers’ history to return to combat, and he did it a stunning five times. He explains why he realized amputating his injured leg was the only way to maintain his active lifestyle.

There’s a new lifestage that exists now that didn’t before and Sharon Simmons is one of the leaders of this movement, proving it’s never too late to chase your dreams — even if that dream is trying out for the Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders in your 50s.


