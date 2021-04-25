Growing Bolder: Cave Explorer Jill Heinerth; Entrepreneur Robin Wilson; Moody Blues’ Patrick Moraz

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Jill Heinerth has one of the most dangerous jobs there is. As one of the top underwater cave explorers in the world, she’s explored icebergs, volcanic lava tubes and submerged caves. She talks to Growing Bolder about her experiences being the hands and eyes of climatologists, archeologists and engineers, helping them to better understand our earth.

Robin Wilson is an author, eco-warrior, business leader and someone on the front line of fighting racial and gender discrimination. Her story is pretty eye-opening. She’s a Black woman who created her own custom cabinetry line, with more than 400 dealers nationwide carrying her products, yet she still could not get financing, despite the fact the line generated a quarter billion dollars worth of retail sales. She talks to Growing Bolder about her struggles and journey selling her Robin Wilson Home line, a hypoallergenic line of cabinetry and furniture, and offers inspiration for never giving up on yourself.

He’s one of the greatest keyboard players in rock, yet few know his name. Patrick Moraz, who played for Yes and the Moody Blues, was never in it for fame. For him, success is measured in spontaneity, experimentation and improvisation. Learn why he believes the same three ingredients are key to living a full and adventurous life.