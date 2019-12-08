Growing Bolder: Carol Burnett; John Rich; Sky Bergman; Elodie McGuirk

Throughout her entire career, Carol Burnett has been a pioneer and inspiration. Now 85, she’s touring the country and playing to sell-out crowds. Before Burnett, no one thought a woman could carry a comedy show. She changed their minds, and these days, she’s proving comedy also has no age limits.

Speaking of no age limits, wait until you meet the “tennis ladies.” These women are all between the ages of 75 and 95 and they say their weekly tennis matches keep them physically and socially active.

Plus, are you a fan of the band Big and Rich? The multi-platinum super duo has taken the country music scene by storm. We talk with the always revealing John Rich to find out how they did it and what they’ve learned along the way.

What does it take to live a life well lived? We’ll get some fascinating insight from documentary filmmaker Sky Bergman. She shares the personal inspiration that launched her project and shares how spending time with her subjects, who were all in their 70s and older, changed her life forever.

And you’ll hear from Elodie McGuirk, the woman who started a national movement just by making sure all the kids at her local school had shoes.