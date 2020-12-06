Growing Bolder: Carl Honoré, Dana Griffin, Dr. James Smith Jr.

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



One of the biggest complaints many of us share as we get older is how fast everything seems to be going by. Part of that is because of age, but over the years, the speed at which we live has increased tremendously. Not everyone believes that faster is better. Carl Honoré is the leader of the global slow movement, a movement reexamining our culture with the goal of doing things at the right speed. Honoré is also a journalist, speaker and author, and he joins Growing Bolder to discuss his latest book, “Bolder: Making the Most of Our Longer Lives.”

Then, we explore a new mentorship program that pairs older adults with children to foster and encourage stronger intergenerational relationships. Dana Griffin discusses her new company Eldera, a free platform that pairs kids with vetted mentors for virtual story time, help with schoolwork or just a friendly conversation. She shares how her personal and career experiences make her uniquely qualified to bring younger and older people together, and why she thinks this platform is so important.

Plus, need a reminder that it’s never too late to live a better, more purposeful, healthier life? Growing Bolder contributor Dr. James Smith Jr., who has been described as a lightning rod for personal development and creativity, offers an important lesson on how to better see yourself.