Growing Bolder: Bri Seeley; Rowdy Gaines; Jon Cryer; Greta Ponterelli; Werner Berger

What does it mean to be a woman? Fashion designer Bri Seeley posed that question to women and their answers stunned her. See how the conversation launched a movement.

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines offers a pep talk for your life.

Why wasn’t he a part of The Brat Pack? What was it like to a have a front-row seat to Charlie Sheen’s epic meltdown? Jon Cryer tells all in his memoir, “So That Happened.” But first, he’s talking to Growing Bolder Radio!

In her mid-60s, Greta Pontarelli is one of the most dominating competitors in a serious and legitimate sport you’ve probably never heard of — pole dancing.

Famed mountain-climber Werner Berger is embarking on a mission that few think is possible: summiting the “seven summits” in a 12-month period, at the age of 77. He shares his incredible plans.


