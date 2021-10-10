Growing Bolder: Award Winning Photographer and Philanthropist Annie Griffiths; Integrative Medicine Expert Dr. Frank Lipman

Annie Griffiths is a trailblazer as one of the first photographers hired by National Geographic. She’s now dedicated to using her talents to bring women’s issues into focus and to help bring exposure to a variety of aid organizations around the world.

Dr. Frank Lipman is one of the pioneers of integrative medicine and he says there is a whole new set of rules to follow when it comes to healthy aging. Find out why he says some of the popular “healthy” diets may be doing more harm than good. In this in-depth conversation, he’ll share the changes you should make in your diet that can make a big difference in your health.