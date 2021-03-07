Growing Bolder: Authors Craig Pittman and Sylvia Anthony; Passion Takes Flight

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Best-selling author and journalist Craig Pittman is a highly respected environmental reporter, but recently, he’s gained a following for highlighting the unusual, fascinating and bizarre events that make Florida, well, Florida. He explains what motivated him to write his hilarious book, “Oh, Florida! How America’s Weirdest State Influences the Rest of the Country.” He also chats with Growing Bolder about his latest book, “Cat Tale: The Wild, Weird Battle to Save the Florida Panther.”

Sylvia Anthony has suffered challenges and setbacks but overcome them to earn a lifetime achievement award and a place in the National Women’s Hall of Fame. She’s also an author and philanthropist and at 91 years old, she explains what she’s come to believe is the key to living long, staying active and making a difference.

Also, learn how a love of birds completely changed the lives of two women in Central Florida.