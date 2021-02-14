Growing Bolder: Author Douglas Abrams; 96-Year-Old Swimmer John Corse; Jon Anderson of Yes

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



When times are tumultuous, wouldn’t it be something to be able to turn to two of the brightest minds ever for some much needed wisdom? Author Douglas Abrams actually got to do that. He sat down right between Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and his holiness, the Dalai Lama, and moderated a conversation that generated so many eye-opening lessons, he even wrote a book about it. The book is called “A Book of Joy,” and Abrams says the lessons he learned then are even more important now.

Recently, one of our favorite people passed away. John Corse was a 96-year-old masters swimming champion. We caught up with him after a 10 day-stint in the hospital with COVID-19. He attributed his recovery and long life to staying active and keeping his body strong enough to fight off the virus symptoms and side effects of the course of treatment.

As the voice of the rock group Yes, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Anderson is the face of progressive rock. His creativity, his passion and his voice have not diminished over the years. At the age of 73, Jon is as energetic, driven and prolific as ever.