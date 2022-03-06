 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Growing Bolder: Author Daniel Pink; Vegan Lifestyle Coach Ellen Jaffe Jones; Musician Joey Molland

Author Daniel Pink believes of all our emotions regret is the most misunderstood and it’s the emotion that we can learn the most from. He gives us some suggestions on how to move past our regrets and live our best lives. 

After every female in Ellen Jaffe Jones’ family was diagnosed with breast cancer, she was determined to find a way to avoid it.  She shares with us the drastic but doable changes she made that have helped her stay healthy for decades.  

After two suicides, Badfinger may be the most tragic band ever. What Joey Molland, the last living member, is doing to tell their story and keep their legacy alive.  


