Growing Bolder: Author Craig Pittman; Functional Fitness Tips; 91-Year-Old Philanthropist Sylvia Anthony

For over two decades as an environmental reporter, best-selling author and journalist Craig Pittman saw Florida from a perspective few others have. What he’s learned and what he believes we all should know.

Many women who live in violent relationships have nowhere to turn. Sylvia Anthony felt she had to try to help. She thought that if she could shelter even a few victims at least it would be a beginning. Hear how that beginning grew to become an oasis of light and hope for countless women and children who suffer from homelessness, violence and abuse, and how she overcame tragedy of her own to create Sylvia’s Haven and continues to make a difference into her 90s.

Some people just seem to know exactly what they want to do in life from the moment they’re born, but what if you don’t? Sometimes inspiration can come from the most unusual places. Find out how a chance encounter with a pelican was all it took to put Diana Flynt on a path she would follow for the rest of her life.


