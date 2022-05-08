Growing Bolder: Author Carl Honoré; Mentorship Advocate Dana Griffin

Do you feel pressured to hurry up? Are you pushed to get things done quickly? Are you encouraged to multitask? Speed seems to be a requirement in almost everything we do, but what if it’s not for the best? Carl Honoré is an award-winning writer, broadcaster and TED speaker. He is also the founder of the Global Slow Movement. Find out why he strongly believes that when it comes to life, slow is the only way to go.

What if there was a way to tap into the wisdom, knowledge and experience of age and use it as a resource to benefit younger generations? Dana Griffin is a former advertising executive who co-founded Eldera, a virtual village that connects kids around the world with older mentors. Listen to discover how she is using technology to make us more human.