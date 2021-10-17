Growing Bolder: Author and Host of ‘Hidden Brain’ Shankar Vedantam; Travel Host and Writer Samantha Brown

Delusions can be a good thing, according to Shankar Vedantam, the host of the popular podcast and radio show, “Hidden Brain” and a New York Times best-selling author. In his latest book, “Useful Delusions: The Power and Paradox of the Self-Deceiving Brain,” Vedantam says the lies we tell ourselves can actually be helpful. It’s an interesting conversation that reveals that honesty isn’t always the best policy.

As the host of several travel shows including her latest on Public TV, “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love”, Samantha Brown has visited more than 60 countries, 250 cities and 40 U.S. states. Along the way she’s learned a lot of life lessons. She explains how much we can learn by traveling and meeting people from all walks of life and offers three tips for people interested in seeing the world at a fraction of the cost.