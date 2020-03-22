Growing Bolder: Art Sherman; Crystal Gayle; Jeff Farrell; Kim Goodsell

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



After never training a horse that even appeared in the Kentucky Derby or Preakness, 77-year-old trainer Art Sherman’s horse California Chrome WON both races in 2014. Find out why it’s never too late for your dreams to come true.

She’s one of the most successful country music artists of all time, but we think what makes Crystal Gayle really special is her spirit and passion. We catch up with the legendary singer and get the inside scoop on her extraordinary new exhibit.

Jeff Farrell is the fastest 75+ swimmer who has ever lived but it’s what he did at the 1960 Olympics that is still making waves. He shares the inside story of one of the most amazing stories in Olympic history.

Do you think all of the decisions regarding your medical care rests solely in your doctors’ hands? Think again. Meet Kim Goodsell, a woman with no medical background, who unlocked the secrets of her rare diseases and changed her future.