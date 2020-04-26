Growing Bolder: Ari Seth Cohen; Krista Henderson; Paul Cardall; Dick Hoyt

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Using a borrowed camera, Ari Seth Cohen started snapping pictures on the streets of New York, and now those images have not only changed his life, they’re creating ripples throughout the global fashion industry. See just how fashionable and fierce aging can be.

Krista Henderson smashes stereotypes every time she heads to the starting line. The plus-sized athlete is inspiring others to get off the couch and get active.

Time was running out for a world-renowned musician born with half a heart. Wait until you learn about Paul Cardall’s incredible story of survival.

In their 1,100 races, the father-son duo of Team Hoyt has taught the world about the power of devotion, determination and persistence. Dick Hoyt explains how the races gave his son Rick, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy shortly after birth, the feeling of freedom from his disabilities.