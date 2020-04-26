 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Growing Bolder


Growing Bolder: Ari Seth Cohen; Krista Henderson; Paul Cardall; Dick Hoyt

by (WMFE)

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Using a borrowed camera, Ari Seth Cohen started snapping pictures on the streets of New York, and now those images have not only changed his life, they’re creating ripples throughout the global fashion industry. See just how fashionable and fierce aging can be.

Krista Henderson smashes stereotypes every time she heads to the starting line. The plus-sized athlete is inspiring others to get off the couch and get active.

Time was running out for a world-renowned musician born with half a heart. Wait until you learn about Paul Cardall’s incredible story of survival.

In their 1,100 races, the father-son duo of Team Hoyt has taught the world about the power of devotion, determination and persistence. Dick Hoyt explains how the races gave his son Rick, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy shortly after birth, the feeling of freedom from his disabilities.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Growing Bolder

About Growing Bolder

Growing Bolder

Subscribe: iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, RSS Feed. Resilience and risk taking. ... Read Full Bio »

TOP