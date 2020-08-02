Growing Bolder: Annabelle Gurwitch; Bonner Paddock; Christine Schwab; Kenny Rogers

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



While some people take the notion of aging very seriously, others point out the humor in it, including the very funny Annabelle Gurwitch. Now in her 50s, she lampoons the indignity of aging, particularly for women.

Bonner Paddock was born with cerebral palsy but it hasn’t slowed him down. From climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro to completing a grueling Ironman triathlon, he explains why he’s motivated to make a positive difference in the world.

For 20 years, fashion and style expert Christine Schwab hid something she was convinced would kill her career — her rheumatoid arthritis. She explains why.

The legendary Kenny Rogers died earlier this year at the age of 81. Prior to his final concert in 2017, he’d had a career for the history books. Growing Bolder spoke to The Gambler a few years ago about his nearly 60 years in the music business and his incredible rise from a childhood in poverty to the very top of the entertainment industry. He also reflected on some of his famous pals, such as Dolly Parton, and shared why giving back to different charitable organizations was so important to him.