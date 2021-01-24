Growing Bolder: Al Roker; Ciji Ware; Rocker Rick Derringer

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Ciji Ware is a bestselling historical novelist, reporter, writer, lecturer, on-air host, and Emmy-award winning television producer. She talks to Growing Bolder about what it means to “Rightsize Your Life” and writing her latest historical fiction book while receiving treatment for Lymphoma.

Al Roker is a beloved fixture on morning TV. He’s the weather guy and co-host at TODAY and in his spare time, he dabbles in acting (on Broadway no less) and is an author. His latest book is called “You Look So Much Better in Person: True Stories of Absurdity and Success.” Is retirement on his radar? He shares his thoughts on what these years should really be like.

Do you remember the songs “Hang on Sloopy” and “Rock and Roll Hoochie Koo?” Meet Rick Derringer, the guitar legend behind those songs who wants everyone to know that he’s still alive and well. When you become an international rock star at 17, what are you supposed to do at 70? Derringer seems to have discovered exactly what to do.