Growing Bolder: Aging Visionary Ken Dychtwald; Motorcycle Record Holder Shantell Williams

Ken Dychtwald, the world’s No. 1 thought leader and influencer when it comes to the cultural, social and business implications of aging, joins Growing Bolder’s Marc Middleton for a candid conversation on the state of aging today. Dychtwald is a psychologist, gerontologist, sociologist, entrepreneur, filmmaker, and founder of Age Wave, a renowned think tank that helps many of the world’s largest companies understand how to speak to and market to the most lucrative yet underserved demographic of all time — older adults.

Dychtwald shares his thoughts on how life today is different than ever before and offers his predictions on how things will be in 10, 20 and 30 years. You’ll learn what you need to do to be prepared.

Then, Sanford restauranteur Shantell Williams decided there was only one way to honor an African-American motorcycle pioneer — she hopped on her own Harley and rode across 48 states in honor of this unsung hero from the past. Williams shares stories from her lifelong mission to break down stereotypes while building friendships along the way.