Growing Bolder: Age Wave Founder and CEO Ken Dychtwald; Motorcycle Record Holder Shantell Williams

Psychologist, gerontologist, sociologist, entrepreneur, filmmaker and founder of Age Wave Ken Dychtwald joins Growing Bolder’s Marc Middleton for a candid conversation on the state of aging today. Dychtwald is the worlds No. 1 thought leader and influencer when it comes to the social and business implications of aging. He shares is thoughts on how life today is different than ever before and offers his predictions on how things will change and what you need to do to be prepared.

Then, Sanford restauranteur Shantell Williams decided there was only one way to honor an African-American motorcycle pioneer — she hopped on her own Harley and rode across 48 states in honor of this unsung hero from the past. Williams shares stories from her lifelong mission to break down stereotypes while building friendships along the way.