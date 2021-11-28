 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Growing Bolder: Age Wave Founder and CEO Ken Dychtwald; Motorcycle Record Holder Shantell Williams

by (WMFE)


Psychologist, gerontologist, sociologist, entrepreneur, filmmaker and founder of Age Wave Ken Dychtwald joins Growing Bolder’s Marc Middleton for a candid conversation on the state of aging today. Dychtwald is the worlds No. 1 thought leader and influencer when it comes to the social and business implications of aging. He shares is thoughts on how life today is different than ever before and offers his predictions on how things will change and what you need to do to be prepared.

Then, Sanford restauranteur Shantell Williams decided there was only one way to honor an African-American motorcycle pioneer — she hopped on her own Harley and rode across 48 states in honor of this unsung hero from the past. Williams shares stories from her lifelong mission to break down stereotypes while building friendships along the way.


