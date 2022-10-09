Growing Bolder: Age Wave Founder and CEO Ken Dychtwald; Motorcycle Record Holder Shantell Williams

Ken Dychtwald is a psychologist, gerontologist, sociologist, entrepreneur, filmmaker, founder of Age Wave, and the world’s No. 1 thought leader and influencer when it comes to the cultural business implications of aging. He joins Growing Bolder’s Marc Middleton in a conversation on the state of aging today, how life is different than ever before and he offers his predictions on how things will be in 10, 20, and 30 years. You’ll learn what you need to know to be prepared.

Sanford restauranteur Shantell Williams decided there was only one way to honor an African-American motorcycle pioneer — she hopped on her own Harley and rode across 48 states in honor of this unsung hero from the past. Williams shares stories from her lifelong mission to break down stereotypes while building friendships along the way.