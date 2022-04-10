 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Growing Bolder


Growing Bolder: Actress, Author and Chef Valerie Bertinelli; Social Scientist and Author Arthur Brooks; Master’s Athlete Andy Leighton

by (WMFE)


Actress Valerie Bertinelli shares how the death of her ex-husband, legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen, left her heartbroken but determined to find her way forward. She explains what his loss revealed about coping with life’s ups and downs, and why now in her 60s, she believes the best is yet to come.  

Social Scientist and author Arthur Brooks combines lessons from science, philosophy and ancient wisdom to offer real-life strategies for finding deeper meaning, greater success and true fulfillment as we age. 

An unforgettable conversation with Andy Leighton who feared his life was over after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He explains what it took to change his focus from trying not to die, to finding ways to truly live.


