Growing Bolder: Actor and Musician John Stamos; Oceanographer and Author Sylvia Earle; Philanthropist and Hotelier Harris Rosen

Actor and musician John Stamos has become a role model for living a healthy and active lifestyle. He talks about becoming a new dad at 55, life on the road with the Beach Boys, the lessons he’s learned from his parents and the importance of volunteering.

Sylvia Earle is a National Geographic Society Explorer in Residence, an oceanographer, author and lecturer who at 86 is leading the fight to protect our oceans. She says it’s not just what we’re putting in them that’s the problem, it’s also what we’re taking out. A fascinating conversation about our planet, our personal responsibility to it, and how no matter what age you are, you can make a difference.

Harris Rosen has built one of the largest independently owned hotel groups in the country, but what he’s built in his community is far greater. He’s issuing a challenge to other business leaders around the country — why aren’t you investing in your communities and in your people, too?


