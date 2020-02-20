Groundbreaking Astronomer Celebrates Women and Girls In Science At Daytona Beach Event

Embry-Riddle and the Museum of Arts and Sciences in Daytona Beach are celebrating International Day of Women and Girls in Science this weekend.

The event promoting women in STEM will include prominent female speakers in the field including groundbreaking astronomer Jocelyn Bell Burnell.

Back in 1967, she discovered the first pulsar – a brand new star – using a radio telescope. Bell now runs a scholarship fund for women and minorities in the STEM field.

“We’re now recognizing that diversity in a work body or research group is really really important and it makes the work group more successful,” said Bell. “I hope that with other underrepresented groups becoming more strongly represented [and with] more diversity, the subject will get even more healthier and more productive.”

The event will also feature a video chat with retired NASA astronaut and Embry-Riddle alum Nicole Stott, and lectures from astronomer Allison Kirkpatrick, Embry-Riddle’s Ashley Lear and UF’s Maia McGuire.

The event is free for museum members or included with daily admission.