Greg Norman in hospital with virus after father-son tourney
Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman shared photos on social media suggesting he has been hospitalized with COVID-19.
The 65-year-old Australian posted a video on Instagram on Thursday night saying he was experiencing coronavirus symptoms, then posted photos Friday showing himself in a hospital bed.
Norman’s son, Greg Norman Jr., also said on social media that he and his wife, Michelle, have tested positive.
The Normans played in the father-son PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, last weekend.
The elder Norman said Thursday that he had flu-like symptoms, including a mild fever, a cough, aches and pains, and a mild headache.
