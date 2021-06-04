 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Greenberg Sentencing Scheduled For August

by (WMFE)

Joel M. Greenberg. File photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE


Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg will face sentencing in August. 

Greenberg’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 19 at 9:30 a.m. He is required to attend. 

He pleaded guilty in May to six federal charges, including six trafficking of a child.

Greenberg is an associate of the embattled Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Greenberg could face a lighter sentence, as his plea agreement implies he will serve as a witness in a federal investigation of Gaetz, a close Trump ally. 

Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing.

Greenberg also pleaded guilty to production of a false identification document, aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, stalking and conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. 

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and ... Read Full Bio »

TOP