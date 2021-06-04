Greenberg Sentencing Scheduled For August
Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg will face sentencing in August.
Greenberg’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 19 at 9:30 a.m. He is required to attend.
He pleaded guilty in May to six federal charges, including six trafficking of a child.
Greenberg is an associate of the embattled Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.
Greenberg could face a lighter sentence, as his plea agreement implies he will serve as a witness in a federal investigation of Gaetz, a close Trump ally.
Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing.
Greenberg also pleaded guilty to production of a false identification document, aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, stalking and conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S.
