Greenberg drops out of race for Seminole County tax collector

Joel M. Greenberg. File photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Republican Joel M. Greenberg has withdrawn from the race for Seminole County Tax Collector.

Greenberg had resigned from the post earlier in the week after being indicted on federal charges of stalking and identity theft.

Prosecutors say he used the mail, Facebook and Twitter to falsely accuse a political opponent of sex abuse and white supremacy.

Daniel Day — an independent candidate who qualified under the name Dani Mora Day — also withdrew from the race around the same time late Thursday.

Now Brian Beute and J.R. Kroll will face off in the GOP primary on Aug. 18. The winner will go up against Democrat Lynn Moira Dictor in November.


