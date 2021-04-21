 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Phil Brown Announces His Retirement

Photo: Phil Brown

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Phil Brown announced his plans to retire at the board’s April meeting tonight. 

Phil Brown’s contract with the airport ends in September 2021. 

Brown told the board he’s willing to remain until they hire a new CEO. 

In a statement, Brown said, “there are some unresolved matters and I am willing to remain in place after September to facilitate an orderly transition.” 

He recommended the board hire a firm to assist in the search for his replacement.

Brown was hired as executive director of GOAA in 2010, with his title being changed to CEO in 2017. 

Brown led the airport through the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic. During his tenure, Orlando International Airport became the busiest airport in Florida.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

