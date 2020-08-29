 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Gov’s Office Asks Colleges To Report COVID-19 Infections

by Lynn Hatter (WFSU)

Gov. Ron DeSantis. Screenshot: The Florida Channel

Florida’s community and state colleges will now have to send coronavirus case updates to the Governor’s office.The change came down at Friday’s meeting of the college presidents.

Indian River State College President Ed Massey said he doesn’t have the time to send detailed, daily infection and quarantine information to the governor.

Massey said employees are overwhelmed with trying to deal with student enrollment and retention, along with getting them to comply with campus safety rules. And Tallahassee Community College President Jim Murdough called the reporting request “extremely cumbersome.”

College System Chancellor Kathy Hebda said other schools are reporting and those reports haven’t been very detailed. There are no names or personal information involved. She said the governor’s request comes as that office is learning of outbreaks at mostly K-12 schools through news reports and not from schools themselves.


