Central Florida News


Governor Ron DeSantis Waives Work Requirements for Food Assistance Programs

by (WMFE)
Photo: Sven Scheuermeier @sveninho

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Governor Ron DeSantis has waived work requirements for people applying for food stamps. It will make it easier for people to get benefits if they are laid off because of coronavirus. 

People applying for food stamps through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will no longer need to show they’re working full or part-time or enrolled in a training program. 

United Against Poverty Orlando’s Executive Director Eric Gray says this won’t change requirements for people already receiving assistance. 

“So the people that will impact the most will be the people who are laid off in the immediate future. We don’t know what numbers those are going to look like yet.”

Gray says case workers at their site are seeing an increase in the number of people seeking help to enroll in the SNAP program. 

Jewish Family Services Director Phillip Flynn III says more people have also been calling their center for help applying for these benefits in the last 2 weeks. 

“By removing the work requirements, by removing that speed bump, it allows the new families coming on the system to streamline faster and not be even more concerned about where’s my next job while I’m trying to feed my family.”

The Governor’s executive order also waives work requirements for people receiving funds through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. 

If you’d like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.


