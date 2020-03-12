 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Governor Ron DeSantis Tells Floridians to Postpone Mass Gatherings for Now

by Rachael Smith (WMFE)

Self-isolation is the best way to prevent the spread of the virus. Photo: Kelly Sikkema @kellysikkema

Governor Ron DeSantis is urging people to consider postponing large events. 

DeSantis announced today that although he does not have the authority to cancel all mass gatherings — limiting or postponing them could help prevent the spread of coronavirus. 

“Based on the recommendations of our health officials here in the state of Florida, I am recommending to local municipalities and private entities to strongly consider limiting or postponing mass gatherings in the state of Florida.”

DeSantis says if a mass gathering is not canceled, there should be screening measures put in place for those attending.

He says being proactive about the virus is key.

“I’ve directed Director Jared Moskowitz with our emergency operations center to purchase twenty-five hundred commercially available testing kits, so we’re receiving those this weekend.”

DeSantis says these kits only provide the testing, not the sample collection or swab material, citing a nationwide shortage of swabbing material.

As of today, there are thirty-five confirmed cases of coronavirus linked to Florida. 

The latest case comes from a 68-year-old Seminole county man, the first in Seminole county.


