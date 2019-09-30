Governor Ron DeSantis Says Prosecuting Traffickers First Step to Ending Sex Trafficking

State leaders, law enforcement and experts in the field of trafficking joined survivors at the Human Trafficking Summit Monday in Orlando.

The summit was coordinated by Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking.

Speaking at the summit, Governor Ron DeSantis said ending sex trafficking begins with prosecuting traffickers and clients.

“I think you need to fight it on the demand side. I think you need to fight the traffickers themselves.”

DeSantis says the Council is working with the private sector to help identify and care for victims.

He says they’re already providing training to first responders and healthcare professionals on the signs that a person is being trafficked.

Thank you to @AGAshleyMoody for having me at the 2019 Human Trafficking Summit. Human trafficking remains a serious threat here in Florida and I’m proud of the good work people across our state are doing to combat these heinous crimes. pic.twitter.com/lB95L16xUy — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 30, 2019

He says more needs to be done to educate employers and workers about another type of trafficking: labor trafficking.

“Doesn’t get as much attention. Probably in the press. But I think that’s something here in Florida that we certainly see as a problem. And we want to make sure that people aren’t being treated as indentured servants working for folks for next to nothing.”

The Statewide Council on Human Trafficking works to develop best practices for caring for victims of human trafficking including maintaining a directory of services and certifying safe houses.

If you or someone you know is being sexually exploited or forced into labor call the National Human Trafficking Hotline 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.

