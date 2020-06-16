 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Governor Ron DeSantis Says Florida Won’t be Shutting Down Again as Cases Rise Across State

by (WMFE)
desantis budget

Photo: Florida Channel

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Governor Ron DeSantis says he’ll continue with his plan to reopen Florida. The governor made the comment the same day the state reported its highest daily coronavirus count.

DeSantis says the rise in cases is due to an increased availability in testing and outbreaks in farming communities, prisons, and nursing homes. 

He said not all the cases can be explained by businesses opening back up again to the public-as some restaurants and stores have been open now for six weeks.  

“We’re not shutting down. We’re going to go forward. We’re going to continue to protect the most vulnerable. We’re going to urge continue to advise particularly our elderly to maintain social distancing, avoid crowds.”

DeSantis said he won’t be mandating the use of face masks either.

“You don’t need to be wearing it if you’re going for a jog or you’re on the beach. So some of this stuff can get out of hand. I want to be more reasonable about it.”

DeSantis said he would recommend anyone wear a face mask when it’s not possible to maintain six feet of distance.

There were almost 2,800 new coronavirus cases in the state on Monday-the highest daily coronavirus count recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. 

If you’d like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

TOP