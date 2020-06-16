Governor Ron DeSantis Says Florida Won’t be Shutting Down Again as Cases Rise Across State

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Governor Ron DeSantis says he’ll continue with his plan to reopen Florida. The governor made the comment the same day the state reported its highest daily coronavirus count.

DeSantis says the rise in cases is due to an increased availability in testing and outbreaks in farming communities, prisons, and nursing homes.

He said not all the cases can be explained by businesses opening back up again to the public-as some restaurants and stores have been open now for six weeks.

“We’re not shutting down. We’re going to go forward. We’re going to continue to protect the most vulnerable. We’re going to urge continue to advise particularly our elderly to maintain social distancing, avoid crowds.”

DeSantis said he won’t be mandating the use of face masks either.

“You don’t need to be wearing it if you’re going for a jog or you’re on the beach. So some of this stuff can get out of hand. I want to be more reasonable about it.”

DeSantis said he would recommend anyone wear a face mask when it’s not possible to maintain six feet of distance.

There were almost 2,800 new coronavirus cases in the state on Monday-the highest daily coronavirus count recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

