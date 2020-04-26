Governor Ron DeSantis says Decision to Reopen the State Coming Soon

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Governor Ron DeSantis says he’ll make a decision soon on when to reopen the state. DeSantis talked about strategies to reopen businesses during a press conference at Orlando Health on Sunday.

DeSantis says the final decision will be based on recommendations from the state’s reopening task force, along with President Donald Trump’s road map for recovery.

“We’re going to make an announcement pretty soon obviously because we’re coming up at the end of the month and we’re going to do it.”

DeSantis said it’s crucial for people to have confidence that the decision was made using scientific data and recommendations from healthcare providers.

“Even if you could flip the switch, if people don’t have confidence then the economy’s not going to just take off, that’s just not the way it works and so I think we all understand that.”

DeSantis was joined at the press conference by doctors from Orlando Health.

Dr. Jamal Hakim says employers should be prepared to put new protocols in place.

“Make sure every employee before they come into work self-screens. Not just self-screens for the most common symptoms, but for all of those rare symptoms. So, if you have any symptom at all, essentially you stay at home. That single behavior will save a huge amount of transmission in the community.”

Hakim said the peak in new coronavirus cases in Orange County came during the first part of April.

Orlando Health senior vice president Dr. Sunil Desai, who’s on the task force, also recommends workers practice proper masking and unmasking techniques, avoid touching their face, and frequently wash their hands.

Desai said testing alone won’t stop the spread of new cases.

“Testing means you’re negative now. It doesn’t mean what happens tomorrow, it doesn’t mean what happens the day after.”

Desai said the same goes for temperature checks as not every COVID-19 patient has a fever.

The hospital reports their peak in coronavirus cases came on April 8 when doctors and nurses treated 54 patients.

