Governor Ron DeSantis Says He’s Not Worried Republican National Convention Will Cause Outbreak

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he’s not worried that the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville in August will lead to a coronavirus outbreak in the state.

DeSantis said he spoke with the Republican National Committee and testing and using an outdoor facility should minimize risk.

He said there hasn’t been a rise in cases linked to demonstrations around George Floyd’s death yet where social distancing hasn’t always been observed.

“We have our health folks looking to see if we see anything in Florida. I think the places that had the biggest demonstrations were Orlando and Tampa. So they are looking at that. But as of now you have not seen evidence that that has really lead to any type of thing.”

DeSantis said most outbreaks have been tied to agricultural communities or long-term care facilities.

“If some of the delegates span different demographics. If you’re somebody whose in more the at-risk demographic than that may be something that you want to consider in terms of whatever type of measures that you can do.”

Yesterday, the state posted the highest number of new coronavirus cases in a day since May.

Experts are warning about a second surge in COVID-19 as restrictions are lifted throughout the state.

