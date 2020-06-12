 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Governor Ron DeSantis Says He’s Not Worried Republican National Convention Will Cause Outbreak

by (WMFE)

The Washington Post reports that much of the RNC will be moved from Charlotte to Jacksonville, Florida. Visit Jacksonville

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he’s not worried that the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville in August will lead to a coronavirus outbreak in the state.

DeSantis said he spoke with the Republican National Committee and testing and using an outdoor facility should minimize risk.

He said there hasn’t been a rise in cases linked to demonstrations around George Floyd’s death yet where social distancing hasn’t always been observed.

“We have our health folks looking to see if we see anything in Florida. I think the places that had the biggest demonstrations were Orlando and Tampa. So they are looking at that. But as of now you have not seen evidence that that has really lead to any type of thing.”

DeSantis said most outbreaks have been tied to agricultural communities or long-term care facilities.

“If some of the delegates span different demographics. If you’re somebody whose in more the at-risk demographic than that may be something that you want to consider in terms of whatever type of measures that you can do.”

Yesterday, the state posted the highest number of new coronavirus cases in a day since May.

Experts are warning about a second surge in COVID-19 as restrictions are lifted throughout the state.

If you’d like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

TOP