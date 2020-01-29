 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Governor Ron DeSantis, FDLE Set up Training to Help Officers Spot Online Red Flags Before a Shooting

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Identifying red flags on social media can save lives. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Governor Ron DeSantis has announced new training for law enforcement officers to prevent  mass shootings. DeSantis made the announcement in Orlando today.

The curriculum will focus on identifying online threats. Officers will learn how to spot red flags in social media posts that might indicate a person is planning a mass shooting. 

DeSantis says this approach is proactive rather than reactive. 

“It’s seeking to identify threats and identify potential harm to the community before it actually happens.”

Swearingen says warning signs include changes in a person’s posting behavior including suddenly uploading videos and photos of themselves in police or military garb with weapons. 

“We find out after every one of these incidents that they told someone or they posted something on social media. It’s just people don’t know what to do with the information they have.”

He says recruits will start taking classes in July-while continuing education courses for officers, investigators and chiefs will begin later this summer.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clips above.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied journalism at Northwestern University. She covers local and breaking news and is a backup host for "All Things ... Read Full Bio »

TOP