 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Governor Ron DeSantis, Environmental Leaders Build Wetlands to Protect St. Lucie River from Toxic Algae

by (WMFE)
Toxic algae can cause health problems to local marine, plant, and human life. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Toxic algae can cause health problems to local marine, plant, and human life. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday another rescue for Florida’s waterways from toxic algae. 

He celebrated the flow of water east of Lake Okeechobee into a new wetland aimed at cleansing the water before it reaches the delicate St. Lucie estuary. 

DeSantis says the 6,300 acre wetland will cleanse some 46 billion gallons of water annually. 

The vegetation will draw the nutrient pollution from the water as it flows from the state’s largest lake, staving off the toxic algae that has sickened Floridians and killed off marine life. 

“Pumping water in today will allow plants to grow that will cleanse the water flowing through the treatment area reducing nutrient levels and improving water quality.”

South Florida Water Management District Board Member Jacqui Thurlow-Lippisch says the project will improve the quality of life for residents who live along the river.

“This first water into the cells of the C-44 storm water treatment area represents a bit step forward for the St. Lucie.”

An adjacent reservoir is scheduled to be completed in 2021. The work is part of a multi-billion-dollar Everglades restoration plan, a federal and state partnership.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied journalism at Northwestern University. She covers local and breaking news and is a backup host for "All Things ... Read Full Bio »

TOP