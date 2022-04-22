 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Governor Ron DeSantis approves bill to dissolve Reedy Creek Improvement District

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo: Pixabay


Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has approved a bill that will disband the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a special district that allowed Disney to act like its own mini-government over the land where its theme parks are located in Orlando.

The governor signed the bill to dissolve the district Friday afternoon, just a day after the Florida House approved the measure.

DeSantis called the district, which has allowed Disney to have almost total autonomy over the 25,000 acres where its theme parks are located since the 1960s, an anomaly.

“They have the ability to build a nuclear power plant without state consent if they want. They don’t have to go through permitting. They have all these different benefits.”

DeSantis first moved to disband the district after Disney CEO Bob Chapek opposed the “Parental Rights in Education” law, known by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The district, along with five other districts are now slated to be disbanded by June next year.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern ... Read Full Bio »

TOP