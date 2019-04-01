 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Statewide Measures to Fight Opioid Epidemic, Names State Surgeon General

DeSantis also announced he will reinstate the Office of Drug Control to implement these recommendations at the local level. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Governor Ron DeSantis announced new measures in Florida’s fight against the opioid crisis today. These include a statewide task force aimed at reducing overdose deaths.

DeSantis says local leaders and medical experts on the task force will develop a statewide strategy to prevent and treat opioid addiction.

He says law enforcement like Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma will also suggest ways to reduce access to these drugs.

“The Sheriff had mentioned how some of the people pushing the fentanyl-when those have lead to deaths-have been charged with homicide. And I think that that’s appropriate.”

DeSantis also announced he will reinstate the Office of Drug Control to implement these recommendations at the local level.

Attorney General Ashley Moody who will lead the task force says the group will work closely with the Office to secure more funding at the federal level.

“I also will eternally be grateful to Governor DeSantis for recognizing this emergency-not only promoting this task force but going after additional resources-so that the people involved in this that are fighting it in the trenches on a daily basis have the tools and resources they need.”

Moody says the group will also work with the newly appointed State Surgeon General.

Dr. Scott Rivkees is a University of Florida professor and pediatric specialist.

Danielle Prieur

