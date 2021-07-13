 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Governor DeSantis Says 3,000 Dollar Bonuses for Teachers Who Complete Civics Training Are On Their Way

Governor Ron DeSantis says the state’s moving forward with bonuses for teachers who complete special civics training. The announcement came at a press conference at BridgePrep Academy of Orange in Orlando today.

DeSantis says any teacher who completes the Florida Civics Seal of Excellence will stand to earn a $3,000 dollar bonus.

He says those bonuses will be mailed directly to teachers once they complete the training and incorporate the civics curriculum into their classrooms. 

“We believe that once the curriculum is finalized that we’re going to be able, during this school year, to start awarding these bonuses, and these credentials for the teachers who complete this.”

DeSantis says all teachers are eligible to participate-not just civics teachers. 

“And it’s not just for civics teachers. Obviously I think people that are teaching civics should want to go through this, I think it’s worthwhile, I think obviously there’s a financial incentive to do it. But if you’re teaching other subjects, not everyone has a connection, but certainly some other subjects do.”

DeSantis says a $106 million dollar civics education package also includes money to develop new civics standards and hire regional civics coaches in the state.

At the event, he says he does not support mask mandates in K-12 schools for the upcoming school year, referencing OCPS’ vote on those rules today.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

